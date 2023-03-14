CM Bommai launches development works at Anjanadri

CM Basavaraj Bommai launches development works at Anjanadri

The CM said that all basic amenities will be provided at Anjanadri including a ropeway

DHNS, Gangavathi,
  • Mar 14 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 05:30 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched various development works in Anjanadri of Gangavathi taluk.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said that all basic amenities will be provided at Anjanadri including a ropeway, in a phased manner.

The government has earmarked Rs 125 crore for this purpose out of which basic infrastructure will be provided at a cost of Rs 21.51 crore, he added.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
Anjanadri Hill

