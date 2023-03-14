CM Basavaraj Bommai launches development works at Anjanadri

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched various development works in Anjanadri of Gangavathi taluk.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said that all basic amenities will be provided at Anjanadri including a ropeway, in a phased manner.

The government has earmarked Rs 125 crore for this purpose out of which basic infrastructure will be provided at a cost of Rs 21.51 crore, he added.