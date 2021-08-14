CM Bommai initiates work on Jalasiri water project

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai virtually launched work on Jalasiri water project, which envisages to supply water 24X7 to Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits.

The water supply project is being implemented through KUIDFC with ADB funds.

As part of the Jalsiri project, upgradation of 81.7-MLD-capacity water purifying unit at Thumbe will be taken up. In addition, the construction of filter back washed water reused plant and intermediate pumping stations will come up at eight locations.

Also Read | Decision on NIA branch in Mangaluru shortly: CM Bommai

In addition to the existing 23 overhead tanks, 20 more overhead tanks will be constructed. There are five ground-level service reservoirs in the MCC limits. In addition, two more such GLSR will be constructed.

The water distribution lines in Mangaluru will be augmented from 750 km to 1,500 km.

New meters will be installed to 96,300 water consumers in the MCC limits. In addition, for the management of water supply, the entire corporation area has been divided into 54 zones and a 24X7 customer care centre will be set up to address the grievances pertaining to water supply under Jalasiri project.