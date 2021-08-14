CM Bommai initiates work on Jalasiri water project

CM Bommai initiates work on Jalasiri water project

In addition, the construction of filter back washed water reused plant and intermediate pumping stations will come up at eight locations

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 14 2021, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 14:43 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai virtually launched work on Jalasiri water project, which envisages to supply water 24X7 to Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits.

The water supply project is being implemented through KUIDFC with ADB funds.

As part of the Jalsiri project, upgradation of 81.7-MLD-capacity water purifying unit at Thumbe will be taken up. In addition, the construction of filter back washed water reused plant and intermediate pumping stations will come up at eight locations.

Also Read | Decision on NIA branch in Mangaluru shortly: CM Bommai

In addition to the existing 23 overhead tanks, 20 more overhead tanks will be constructed. There are five ground-level service reservoirs in the MCC limits. In addition, two more such GLSR will be constructed.

The water distribution lines in Mangaluru will be augmented from 750 km to 1,500 km.

New meters will be installed to 96,300 water consumers in the MCC limits. In addition, for the management of water supply, the entire corporation area has been divided into 54 zones and a 24X7 customer care centre will be set up to address the grievances pertaining to water supply under Jalasiri project.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
Mangaluru City Corporation
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

 