CM Bommai stresses need for upgrading Atal Tinkering Labs

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stressed the need to upgrade Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) to develop some high schools as technical schools

“Artificial Intelligence (AI), IT and BT instruments should also be provided at Atal Tinkering Labs at schools. Teaching technological skills to children should begin at the initial stage itself,” Bommai said.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating Beyond Bengaluru ‘Innovation & Impact@Hubballi’ here on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the youth from the North Karnataka region have contributed a lot to the growth of IT-BT and other sectors in Bengaluru and Pune. “Opportunities should be generated for them in the region itself by creating a proper ecosystem,” he remarked.

Check out latest DH videos here