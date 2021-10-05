Bommai stresses need for upgrading Atal Tinkering Labs

CM Bommai stresses need for upgrading Atal Tinkering Labs

'Teaching technological skills to children should begin at the initial stage itself,' Bommai said

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Oct 05 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 02:03 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo/S K Dinesh

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stressed the need to upgrade Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) to develop some high schools as technical schools

“Artificial Intelligence (AI), IT and BT instruments should also be provided at Atal Tinkering Labs at schools. Teaching technological skills to children should begin at the initial stage itself,” Bommai said.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating Beyond Bengaluru ‘Innovation & Impact@Hubballi’ here on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the youth from the North Karnataka region have contributed a lot to the growth of IT-BT and other sectors in Bengaluru and Pune. “Opportunities should be generated for them in the region itself by creating a proper ecosystem,” he remarked.

Karnataka
Hubballi
basavaraj bommai

