CM Bommai unveils 65-ft Akkamahadevi statue; hails Yediyurappa as ‘Jana Nayaka’

Hailing former chief minister B S Yediyurappa as Jana Nayaka (mass leader), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the veteran leader has ushered in a change for all and social justice with a slew of welfare schemes.
Speaking after unveiling a 65-foot-tall statue of 12th century social reformer Sharane Akkamahadevi at Udatadi in Shikaripura taluk of Shivamogga district on Friday, Bommai said, "Yediyurappa strove for inclusive development. He sanctioned Rs 45 crore for the development of Kaginele and released Rs 15 crore for Bada. He had ensured justice to all communities. Shikaripura is a punya Bhoomi (holy land). It has given birth to saints. There's a need to create an awareness of Kayaka Samooha (vocation-based communities) and take the ideals of Sharanas to people's doorsteps."
Bommai urged the voters of Shikaripura to bless BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra.
The chief minister announced Rs 5 crore for the development of the 12th century reformer Sharana Allama Prabhu's birth place Balligavi. He also assured of releasing Rs 10 crore for setting up a study centre of the Vijayapura-based Akkamahadevi women's university at Udatadi. Further, the CM promised Rs 10 crore for the development of Shivanapada temple in the taluk.
