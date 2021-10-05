CM for upgradation of ATLs, development of tech schools

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stressed the need to upgrade Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), to develop some high schools as technical schools, and to strengthen the laboratories at polytechnics to promote innovation among students by giving them access to modern technology.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI), IT and BT instruments should also be provided at Atal Tinkering Labs at schools. Teaching technical skills to children should begin at the initial stage itself," he said.

Speaking after virtually inaugurating Beyond Bengaluru 'Innovation & Impact @ Hubballi' event, he asked Higher Education, Skill Development, IT-BT and Science & Technology Minister C N Ashwath Narayan to take steps to upgrade Atal Tinkering Labs, high schools and polytechnics.

Observing that youth from the North Karnataka region has contributed to the growth of IT- BT and other sectors in Bengaluru and Pune, Bommai said that opportunities should be created for them in the region itself by creating a proper ecosystem.

Industrialists should come forward to set up anchor industries in the North Karnataka region. Stakeholders should come up with concrete ideas for the growth of innovation, entrepreneurship and industries in the region, he added.

CoE assured

Minister Ashwath Narayan assured to set up a centre of excellence in AI and data engineering in Hubballi and to develop a 50-acre software park-like launching pad facility for startups graduating from incubation centres.

Under the new National Education Policy (NEP), coding would be taught in high schools also and digital learning would be mandatory for all types of degree courses, he said.

