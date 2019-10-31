CM launches new emergency helpline -112

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched an all-encompassing emergency helpline number '112' across the state to access police, fire brigade, ambulance and other services under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) at the office of Additional Director General of Police, Communication, Logistics and Modernization (CLM) on MG Road on Thursday.

Speaking after the launch, Yediyurappa said, the pan-India single number, will replace the multiple emergency numbers such as 100 for police, 101 for fire and 108 for health. The new number has come into force in all the states and union territories, he added.

Emergency response would be provided to a person across the country and help would come from police, fire and ambulance services. The chief minister inaugurated the web portal of ka.ners.in and users manual.

The number and the portal are part of the Centre's ambitious scheme and cost Rs 13.7 crore for Karnataka. The Centre has already granted Rs 10 crore for the project and remaining amount will be borne by the state. The chief minister flagged off the '183' Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) and said it has plans to add a total of 500 ERVs in future. Bengaluru city would be provided 100 such vehicles and funds would be sanctioned in the coming budget.

All emergency contacts are informed and immediate help is provided by nearby staff concerned.