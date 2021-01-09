CM to attend BJP Jan Sevak meet tomorrow

BJP state general secretary Ashwath Narayan said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will attend the BJP Jan Sevak meeting held to felicitate the winners in the recently held Gram Panchayat elections in Mysuru on January 11, Monday.

Addressing a media conference here, on Saturday, Ashwath Narayan said, the CM will offer puja at Sri Chamundeshwari temple, atop the Chamundi Hill, and later inaugurate the Jana Sevak meet at Kalamandira in Mysuru at 11 am on Monday.

“Jana Sevak meets will be held across 30 districts of Karnataka, from January 11 to 13, to felicitate the GP poll winners. Five teams have been formed for the purpose by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Each team is given the responsibility of a region. The meets would be a platform to celebrate the victory, to create awareness about the schemes and projects of the government and to instil confidence among the party workers,” he said.

“In Mysuru, besides the CM and Kateel, District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, MP Pratap Simha, BJP vice-president M Rajendra and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy will be present. A similar meet will be held on the same day, January 11, in the afternoon in Chamarajanagar. In Hassan and Mandya, the meets will be held on January 12, morning and afternoon respectively,” he said.

“Besides the winners, supported by the BJP in the GP polls, other BJP supported candidates, who had contested the polls, are also invited to the Jana Sevak meet. Zilla and Taluk Panchayat members, members of other local bodies, directors of DCC Bank and APMCs are also invitees. The role, significance and administration of GPs and other local bodies will be discussed in the meet,” he added.