CM visits Koppal to lay foundation stone for toys cluster

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday visited Koppal to lay a foundation stone to set up the country's first toys manufacturing cluster at Bhanapur village of the district.

Speaking to reporters at an airstrip, he said the work will be completed soon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate the toys manufacturing cluster.

Asked about the cut in funds released to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, the CM said funds have been cut down as the state's financial condition is not rosy due to the scourge of Covid-19, floods, and heavy rainfall.

"We will take up developmental works in the coming days. The people should cooperate with the government," Yediyurappa appealed.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday hinted that cabinet expansion will not take place soon, adding that a green signal from the party high command is awaited.

To a query on ministers and BJP MLAs posing for a photograph with arrested Yuvaraj, the CM said posing for a photograph is not a crime. An investigation is going on against Yuvaraj and the truth will come out once the investigation is over, he added.