CM Yediyurappa visits flooded areas in Belagavi city

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday visited the areas in the city flooded due to swelling and spreading of waters from nallahs passing from western to the eastern side.

Flooding of the nallahs due to rains and encroachments has led in water clogging in the central parts of the city including the old city area and extension areas.

Yediyurappa visited Old PB Road, B S Yediyurappa Marg, old Belagavi, Kapileshwar Colony, Hosur, Shivaji Road, Shivaji Nagar, Nanawadi and other areas in the city.

Nanawadi, Maratha Colony, Shanti Nagar and other areas in the surrounding have been facing floods due to encroachments and diversion of a Lendi Nallah by a private builder for the construction of an apartment.

Belagavi City Corporation officials on record have accepted the violations a year back, but did not act against the builder and residents are suffering, complained many.

Kankumbi records highest rainfall

Kankumbi rain gauging centre in Khanapur taluk recorded highest rainfall record within 8 days with 1746 mm from August 1 to 8.

Rainfall on August 1, 62 mm, August 2, 124 mm, August 3, 198 mm, August 4, 189 mm, August 5, 205 mm, August 6, 335 mm, August 7, 211 mm and August 8, 422 mm.

A total of 1746 mm rainfall recorded. Earlier 422 mm recorded was the highest rain recorded in the history of Kankumbi rainfall centre.