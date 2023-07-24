C'magaluru students win K'taka school innovation challenge

The students of Government High School at Niluvagilu in Chikkamagaluru district bagged the first prize for their project ‘Multipurpose Solar Crop Dryer’ in the Karnataka School Innovation Program 2022-23 grand finale held here on Monday.

The Multipurpose Solar Crop Dryer was designed by using a poly-carbonate frame structure of rods, an air blower and solar panels. This is eco-friendly and useful for both small and large farmers, the school team said.

Speaking about the model, Adyathma Gowda H V, one of the team members said, “We were able to design the model with the help of our teacher by using locally available materials.”

The second prize was bagged by the students of Government Higher Primary School, Devagalli, Mysuru district, for their model ‘Waste Plastic Bottle Wall’.

A ‘Low-Cost Home Vegetable Grower’, designed by students of Government Higher Primary School, Belni, Uttara Kannada, got the third prize.

The school innovation program in Karnataka is a collaborative initiative between the state government, Unicef, YuWaah, Inqui-Lab Foundation and Seventh Talent Solutions. The grand finale was held at Christ University.