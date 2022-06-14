Co-oprate with ED probe, Surya tells Gandhis

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya suggested Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi co-operate with the officials of Enforcement Directorate for the interrogation with regard to the National Herald as BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah did in the past.

Speaking to media persons at Hale Bisaleri village in the taluk on Tuesday, he said as per the prima facie, their involvement in the case is evident. "So, they have to co-operate with the officials concerned for the probe. But Congress leaders and workers have resorted to violent protests across the country to blackmail the Centre and the officers to ensure that Gandhis must not be interrogated. This is very unfortunate and they must remember that nobody is above the law in India. If both (Sonia and Rahul) have confidence in the Indian judiciary system, they must co-operate for the investigation," he said.

He also claimed that BJP leaders Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah had faced the investigation for ten hours by the officials of CBI and Special Investigation Team when they were Gujarat chief minister and home minister respectively. "They had not asked the party workers to stage protests in the country and harm public properties. They came out clean of all the cases filed by the Congress-led government at the Centre", he claimed.

Slamming Congress, he said their leaders are under the impression that they are above the law and nobody can question them. But they must remember that the country runs not on the basis of orders issued by Gandhi's family but on the basis of law and constitution. So, all citizens of the country including kings, and businessmen must abide by the law. They must come out of the palace constructed by themselves. If they are honest, they will come out clean or face punishment.