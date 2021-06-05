Coast Guard plants 300 saplings to mark World Environment Day

On account of World Environment Day, Coast Guard Karnataka planted 300 saplings in the Coast Guard residential area and headquarters in Mangaluru on Saturday.

The theme of this year's World Environment Day is 'Reimagine, Recreate, Restore.' This year also marks the beginning of the United Nations' Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

The Coast Guard Karnataka had conducted various activities to sensitise personnel on environmental issues. A beach clean-up drive was also carried out on the occasion.

The officers, men, civilian staff and their families, along with stakeholders such as CSP, CISF and members of Surf Club joined hands in conducting numerous activities to spread awareness on the environment.

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar appreciated all for efforts towards the clean-up drive, planting saplings etc. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised on the need of protecting our fragile environment by collective efforts and contributions.