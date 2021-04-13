Coast Guard rescue two, recover three bodies after fishing boat capsizes near Mangaluru

2 rescued after fishing boat capsizes off M'luru coast

The fishing boat, Rabah, with 14 fishermen on board had left from Beypore in Kerala for fishing on April 11 and capsized at 2.05 am on Tuesday

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 13 2021, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 21:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian Coast Guard personnel rescued two persons and recovered three bodies of fishermen onboard a fishing boat that capsized 42 nautical miles away from Surathkal Light House in Mangaluru.

Nine fishermen are still missing.

The fishing boat, Rabah, with 14 fishermen on board had left from Beypore in Kerala for fishing on April 11 and capsized at 2.05 am on Tuesday. On receiving information about the capsizing of the fishing boat, merchant ship APL LE HAVRE and Coast Guard personnel rushed to the spot and rescued Sunil Das (34) from West Bengal, Velmurugan (37) from Tamil Nadu.

The body of Manik Das (40) from West Bengal, Alexander (45) from Tamil Nadu, and another person who is the uncle of Alexander (50) from Tamil Nadu have been recovered.

The Indian Coast Guard personnel are continuing the search operation. The body of the deceased and the survivors have been handed over to Coastal Security Police station in Mangaluru.

