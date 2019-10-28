Coast Guard rescues 11 fishermen

The Coast Guard personnel rescued 11 fishermen on board fishing boats— Ganga Ganesh and Suvarna Jyothi - in the turbulent sea.

The Coast Guard personnel received distress message from Coastal Security Police, Malpe on the two missing fishing boats with six crew each. A fisherman on Suvarna Jyothi jumped into the sea and is yet to be traced, said S S Dasila, Commander, Coast Guard.

Accordingly, the information was shared with No 11 Coast Guard District Headquarters, Goa. Subsequently, Indian Coast Guard ships Amal, Apoorva, Amartya and Samudra Prahari, operating off Goa, Karnataka coast, were pressed into action to search the missing boats. The ships were also assisted by Coast Guard aircraft from New Mangalore port. One ship, ICGS Rajdoot, was also pressed into action exclusively for the Karnataka coast.

On October 26, the Coast Guard ship rescued fishermen on the boat Suvarna Jyothi. On Sunday, the Coast Guard ship sighted a stranded boat Ganga Ganesh, located 39 nautical mile west of Tolkeshwar point, and rescued the personnel.