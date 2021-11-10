Coastal security police will be strengthened: Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that coastal security police will be strengthened in the coastal belt to check infiltration of foreigners through sea and also to maintain law and order.

He was speaking after laying foundation stone for the construction of a new police station at Dharmasthala on Tuesday.

“Already 30 boats have been purchased for the coastal security police in the state. In the backdrop of increase in use of satellite phones and cyber crimes, district-level cyber crime stations will be set up and mobile forensic science lab will be set up,” he said.

Jnanendra said interview has been conducted for 930 aspirants for the post of sub-inspectors. The recruitment order will be issued shortly, he said.

The minister said that strict action will be taken to check illegal transportation of cattle and unauthorised slaughterhouses. Also, stringent action will be taken to check moral policing, he said.

The Gram Panchayats will be entrusted with power under new sand policy, he stated.

Earlier at Subrahmanya, the minister said the government is committed to strengthen the police department. The work on new buildings of 100 police stations will be taken up at a cost of Rs 200 crore, he noted.

A sum of Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for the construction of the Subrahmanya Police Station and the work will commence shortly, he said.

Houses for police

Jnanendra said under housing scheme for police personnel, 10,000 houses will be constructed by 2025. This will solve the problem of shortage of quarters for the police personnel in the state. Annually 4,000 police personnel are recruited annually in the state. At present, 12,000 posts are lying vacant, he added.

The minister said that anti-cow slaughter law is being implemented in the state.

The police are acting as per the new law. They are investigating the tracing of over 40-year-old grenades in Ilanthila from all angles, he said.

Appeal to Puneeth fans

He appealed to the fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar not to end their lives.

“By continuing the good works of Puneeth, we have to pray for the departed soul,” he said.

