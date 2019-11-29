Cobra stuck in plastic container, rescued

A cobra which was in distress after being stuck in a plastic container was rescued by animal activist Sharath Kanth and his team, in Ponnampet on Wednesday. The reptile was caught safely and was released into the forest later.

A 4.5-foot long cobra, with its abdominal part stuck in a discarded plastic container of coconut oil, was spotted in the premises of Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society in Ponnampet on Wednesday.

The cobra was hiding under the staircase as the broken plastic container had gotten tightly stuck on the hide of the snake, causing obstruction to the movement of the

reptile.

Cooperative Society Chairman Chiranda Kanda Subbaiah noticed the cobra and alerted rescuer Sharath Kanth, who rushed to the spot, along with his team.

The cobra was captured and the plastic container was cut open to remove it from the cobra’s body.

Released

As the cobra had tried hard to release itself from the narrow container, the sharp edge of the plastic caused wounds on the reptile’s body. The rescuers applied medicine to the affected part of the cobra and later released the reptile into Titimati forest area.