‘Collect garbage at containment zones carefully’

Directorate of Municipal Administration director B V Kaveri on Wednesday directed authorities of local bodies in the district to segregate garbage in containment zones daily and dispose them properly.

“Garbage should be collected cautiously from the containment zones. The garbage from the containment zones should not be mixed with the garbage generated in other localities,” she directed at a video-conferencing with the official of local bodies in the district.

“The civic bodyworkers working in the containment zones should be given safety kits as they face greater threat of contracting the virus,” she said.

Measures should be taken against unnecessary movement of people. Wearing masks is mandatory while venturing outside. Shop keepers should ensure social distancing near shops, she said.

Essential should be provided at doorstep at containment zones. Action should be taken against those venturing out in containment zones, Kaveri directed.

City Municipal Council commissioner Srikanth, revenue officer Chandru, revenue inspector Thyagaraj and health inspectors Prithvi and Deepa were present.