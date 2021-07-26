Colleges reopen after four months in Mysuru, students attend amidst Covid fear

Degree, postgraduate, engineering colleges and polytechnics resumed after a gap of four months on Monday. The attendance was less on Day One.

The students followed Covid norms and attended the classes. The education institutions have taken measures as per the direction of the state government to ensure the safety of the students and faculty members.

The students, who have obtained at least one dose of the Covid vaccination, are allowed to attend classes. Those not willing to attend physical classes are allowed to attend online classes. Many parents are worried about the health of their children.

Suhas, a degree student, said that he was a little worried before attending the class, but now he was relaxed once he entered the college.

"All safety measures were in place and only two students were allowed to sit on a bench. All students were provided hand sanitiser. Only 10 of my classmates attended the class on Day One," he said.

N S Yashaswaini, a student of Maharani’s College, said that her parents were worried due to the pandemic and advised her not to attend the class on Day One.

"But I managed to convince them,” she said.

In rural areas of Mysuru district, the students were welcomed by the teaching faculty members. The colleges were decked up with flowers to mark reopening.

University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar R Shivappa said that the varsity had taken measures as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the government.

"The institutions are directed to take measures to ensure the safety of the teaching faculty and students by strictly following social distance and sanitising classrooms. In addition, furniture also was sanitised before allowing the students to enter the classroom," he said.

A total of 224 UG colleges, including private ones, are under the purview of the UoM.