Commercial Tax officials tight-lipped on seizures at Karnataka BJP MLC's house

The officials of Commercial Tax department have remained tight lipped on the seizures made during the raid on the residence of MLC and BJP ticket aspirant R Shankar in Ranebennur of Haveri district on Tuesday.

Following a tip off that sarees, plates and glasses and school bags were procured by the MLC reportedly meant to be distributed among voters, Commercial Tax officials raided the house.

The team has asked the assistant commissioner to check the bills and submit a report to the government on seizures.

The raid by Commercial tax officials has not gone well with MLC Shankar. Shankar said the raid was conducted at the behest of someone. The model code of conduct has not been announced and this raid has no meaning, he told reporters.

"I am committed to the development of the constituency. Such raids would not deter me," said an annoyed Shankar.

The MLC further said that he had purchased all the materials after paying GST and there were no irregularities. All the bills have been documented and will be shown to officials, he said.

Replying to an allegation by Siddaramaiah that he (Shankar) had received money to change his loyalty to BJP, Shankar dared that he will quit politics if charges are proven.

No role in raids: CM

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the BJP had no role in the Commercial Tax Department's raid on the Ranebennur residence of MLC R Shankar.

"Agencies are given free hand, and there is no need for the BJP to make raids on anybody. Let him give details if he has not done anything wrong," he told media persons here on Wednesday.