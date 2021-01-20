Committed to improve standard of medical treatment, says minister

Committed to improve std of medical treatment'

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami inaugurate the Freshers’ Day at Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district on Wednesday. DH PHOTO

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the government is committed to improve the medical facilities and the standard of treatment for the benefit of the people.

Speaking after inaugurating the Freshers’ Day, at Adichunchanagiri Medical College in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, he said, “Currently, there is one bed available for every 1,000 people in the country. Hence, changes are being made in treating emergency cases and improving ambulance services.”

Explaining the minister said that there was one ambulance facility for every two lakh people in Karnataka. Now, the facility has been improved and the ratio is 1:30,000. Steps are being taken to ensure one ambulance for every health centre. Tele-medicine facilities too have been started in the state, which is a very different approach, he said.

He also advised the medical students to continue with the higher education as there is no end for conducting researches. The technology and innovations are constantly changing, he said.

Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami called upon the students not to forget the human values during their lives, as it destroys the sole purpose of their medical education. True education is not only to teach them how to cure the health issues on the body, but also to heal the issues related to mind, he said.

Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences vice chancellor Dr Chandrashekar was also present.

