Committee to seek permission for day-long Kambala

Kambala organisers are mulling over seeking permission from the government for organising a day-long Kambala this year instead of flood-lit Kambala. The Kambala season normally commences in the last week of November and ends in March.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, it is not possible to hold full-fledged Kambala during the season, the organisers said.

“Hence, we have decided tKambalao make an appeal to the government to allow permission for day-long event. If we get permission, then at least 20 Kambala in DK and Udupi will be organised,” said Kambala Samithi president P R Shetty.

An appeal will be made through the deputy commissioner of both the districts. Priority will be given for maintaining social distance and wearing mask, for the spectators, Shetty added. All precautionary measures will be taken to check the spread of Covid-19. A team that gets buffaloes for Kambala will be restricted to 15 members including jockey and owner.

Memorandums will also be submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. “We are hopeful of getting permission for the day-long event. Looking at the Covid-19 situation, Kambala will be organised,” he added. Last year, the first Kambala was held at Kakyepadavu on November 30. A total of 20 Kambalas were held last year. In fact, last year’s Kambala had created several records with Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda coming to limelight and getting the nation’s attention for his speed.