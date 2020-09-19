Complaint registered against 2 for creating fake Facebook account

A complaint has been registered at Cyber Crime Police Station against two women on the charge of sending obscene messages to church fathers by creating a fake Facebook account in the name of another woman.

Sister Anthony Merry of Venkatesh Nagar, in her complaint registered on September 3, said the accused who created the account in the name of Reena Merry has renamed the account as Angel D'Souza. By posting my photograph, they have insulted several religious heads. Merry William and Merry Ashalatha have created the fake Facebook account and legal action should be taken against them, she urged in the complaint.

Sister Anthony Merry said "she is working as assistant coordinator in Karnataka Domestic Workers Union. Merry William who was working at Saint Merry Church of the City was dismissed from the work. She had a quarrel urging to reinstate her in the church. Merry Ashalatha gave me a call on August 29 and threatened that a lesson will be taught to all for removing Merry William from the work and also insulted several fathers.

The accused have not been arrested though the complaint was registered two weeks ago. All evidences have been handed over to the police who should arrest the accused at the earliest, she advised.

Inspector Sanjeev Kumar said Sister Anthony Merry has lodged a complaint. The accused are absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.