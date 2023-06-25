Complaints of drug menace figure in public grievances redressal meetings by Mangaluru Police Commissionerate

Complaints against rampant drug abuse among youth and reckless driving figured prominently in public grievances redressal meetings organised by Mangaluru Police Commissionerate in Ullal, Urva and Surthakal police stations on Saturday.

At Ullal Police Station, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain assured that police are working towards containing the drug menace. At Urva Police Station, DCP (crime and Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar said that police have launched a special drive to free Mangaluru city from the drug menace by August 15.

"Doctors have joined hands with police. Awareness will be created among schoolchildren on the ill effects of drugs. The public should join hands with the police in containing the drug menace. The name of the informer will not be revealed," assured DCP and urged parents to inform the police on drug consumption by their children.

At Suratkal Railway Station, DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar and Inspector Mahesh Prasad were informed on how youth were stealing copper wires from construction sites in order to buy drugs. Tints were being used in car windows to prevent the detection of illegal activities like binge drinking and drug abuse.

Dinesh urged landlords to collect details about the tenants while renting out a house or flat. Later, they should keep a watch on them. Urva Police Station Inspector Bharathi said that owners should keep all the details of tenants. Any suspicious behaviour of tenants should be drawn to the notice of the police, she added.

Meanwhile, Inspector Bharathi also said senior citizens need not visit the station for passport work. The police will visit their house to complete the process, she said.

The public at the grievance meetings suggested the installation of CCTVs at prominent places.