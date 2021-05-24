DC visit: Complaints pour in against K R Hospital

Complaints pour in against K R Hospital during Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri’s visit

People alleged that the authorities are least bothered about the patients

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 24 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 22:40 ist
Women share their grievances with Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on the premises of K R Hospital in Mysuru on Monday. Credit: DH Photo

The irregularities and lack of facilities at the K R Hospital came to the fore when the relatives of Covid patients undergoing treatment at the hospital, shared their grievances with Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Monday. 

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri paid a visit to the hospital to inspect the well-being of the people infected with black fungus. On her arrival at the hospital premises, the relatives surrounded her and put forward a series of issues.

They alleged that the authorities are least bothered about the patients and hygiene and cleanliness has been neglected at the hospital premises.

The security personnel are arrogant. Nurses and Group ‘D’ employees abuse patients as well as the relatives, they alleged. The beds are not cleaned daily and there is no sufficient drinking water in the hospital. A woman explained that her parents are undergoing treatment in the hospital and the staff abuse her to take care of the parents.

Another person alleged that though the scanning facility is available in the hospital, the staff ask them to get scanned from private diagnostic centres.

However, the DC assured of resolving the issues one by one and asked them to list out the problems. She also asked them not to enter the hospital and directed to maintain social distancing.

Later, the DC wearing a PPE kit, visited the wards where patients were undergoing treatment for black fungus.

 

