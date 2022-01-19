Complete first dose of vaccination by month end, CM Bommai tells Dakshina Kannada admin

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the Dakshina Kannada administration to ensure complete Covid-19 first dose vaccination in the district by the end of this month.

Special emphasis should be given to areas where the vaccination drive was slow, including Ullal, Kotekar, Someshwar and other areas by holding special vaccination camps. He was interacting with deputy commissioners and other senior officials of 18 districts through a virtual meeting.

He expressed displeasure over the delay in the vaccination drive. DK district has achieved 96% success in the first dose of vaccine. Community leaders and local leaders should be contacted to complete the vaccination drive, he said.

"The officials should identify those who remained unvaccinated and visit their houses to convince them to get inoculated", the Chief Minister said and called upon the officials to accept the challenge of completing 100% vaccination.

He said that the district has achieved only 81% progress in completing the second dose of vaccine. Priority should be given to reach the target.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that efforts will be made to reach 100% in vaccination drives by reaching out to the unvaccinated with the help of elected representatives, religious leaders and MLAs.

Health Minister Dr Sudhakar said the officials should contact those who have availed the first dose to remind them of the second dose of the vaccine.

