Complete lockdown for three days in Davangere from May 21

In order to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission, it has been decided to enforce complete lockdown from 10 am on May 21 to 6 am on May 24 in Davangere.

Announcing this during a press conference on Thursday, District In-charge Minister B A Basavaraju said the number of cases is rising in the district, and most of the cases are from rural areas.

There will be a complete lockdown from May 21 in the district, he said and appealed to the people to extend co-operation to the lockdown. Despite taking strict measures, the cases are rising in the district. So, a complete lockdown will be enforced in the district, he added.

He also made it clear that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would take a call on the extension of the state-wide lockdown after May 24.

Total lockdown

On measures being taken during the total lockdown, Basavaraju said, all commercial and industrial activities will remain suspended during the complete lockdown. People are banned from using vehicles to purchase essential commodities. Only ten persons are allowed to attend wedding ceremonies, and five in funeral ceremonies, he added.

Those who enter Davangere must be examined at the check-posts and the details of address they will be staying in the city, and the mobile numbers of such persons must be collected. Those who come from other districts must be under home quarantine for 14 days.

The movement of vehicles is permitted only for medical emergencies. They must display necessary documents for travel. Food delivery via Swiggy and Zomato is allowed in hotels and canteens. Government offices will function as per the norms of the government, but, public visit to the offices is prohibited, he noted.

Only essential services

He said, the staff of semi-government offices and private companies must work from home. The shops that sell milk, and meat are permitted to function from 6 am to 10 am. Essential services are permitted. Indira Canteens are permitted to provide food to people free of cost. Print and visual media journalists are permitted to discharge their duties, and they have been exempted from lockdown, he said.

He said the sale of fruits and vegetables in push-carts in residential areas is permitted, and people can buy them at their doorsteps. Construction workers can carry on their activities if they are residing at the construction sites, he added.