Compulsory transfer: Teacher slips into coma

A primary school teacher, Subash Tharalghata, whose name was listed in the compulsory transfer list, slipped into coma on Sunday and is battling for life at a private hospital in Hubballi.

Doctors have said that his survival chances are very bleak.

Subash is a teacher at Anand Nagar Government High School. His colleagues charged that his present health condition is because of the uncertainty over the compulsory transfers. “Subash had taken the issue too much to his heart and had resulted in fluctuation of blood pressure and later he slipped into coma,” said teachers.

Subash was transferred to Ramagiri High School in Gadag district. He was not interested in shifting to Gadag. As this was compulsory transfer he had no choice.

Teachers said that Subash is one of many casualties of the compulsory transfer and the government has to immediately drop this ‘punishment transfers’, they said.

Subash had put in 12 years of service as government teacher. He had served at Anand Nagar School for the last four years and prior to it he had worked as resource person in Hubballi rural block for eight years. His entire service was in ‘A’ zone schools.