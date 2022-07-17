Concrete slab of retaining wall slips in Madikeri

The PWD in turn had even used pump to remove water in the retaining wall

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 17 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 15:59 ist

The concrete slab of the retaining wall behind Deputy Commissioner’s office in Madikeri, situated by the side of Madikeri-Mangaluru road has slipped further, creating fear among people.

Due to a threat of collapse of the slab, all vehicles going through the Madikeri-Mangaluru road are being made to travel via the Mekeri-Appangala-Thalathamane Junction instead. Though the concrete slab had slipped a week ago, due to water content, PWD officials have reiterated that the retaining wall will not collapse amid concerns. Minister R Ashoka, MP Prathap Simha, MLAs K G Bopaiag, M P Appachu Ranjan had directed the PWD to get expert opinion for the repair of concrete slab.

