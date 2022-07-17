Concrete slab of retaining wall slips in Madikeri

The concrete slab of the retaining wall behind Deputy Commissioner’s office in Madikeri, situated by the side of Madikeri-Mangaluru road has slipped further, creating fear among people.
Due to a threat of collapse of the slab, all vehicles going through the Madikeri-Mangaluru road are being made to travel via the Mekeri-Appangala-Thalathamane Junction instead. Though the concrete slab had slipped a week ago, due to water content, PWD officials have reiterated that the retaining wall will not collapse amid concerns. Minister R Ashoka, MP Prathap Simha, MLAs K G Bopaiag, M P Appachu Ranjan had directed the PWD to get expert opinion for the repair of concrete slab.
The PWD in turn had even used pump to remove water in the retaining wall.
