Conditional approval granted for rafting at Dubare

The district administration has granted conditional approval to carry out rafting in River Cauvery at Dubare.

It has, thereby, lifted the temporary ban that had been imposed on rafting one and a half years ago.

Following an untoward incident at Dubare last January and due to illegal rafting on various parts of River Cauvery, the then deputy commissioner had issued an order imposing a ban on rafting.

‘Relief from calamity’

Tourists and local hoteliers had urged the district administration and District In-charge Minister Sa Ra Mahesh to lift the ban on rafting. Entrepreneurs who have sustained a loss owing to natural calamity in Kodagu would get relief through rafting, they had insisted.

“Ban on the rafting has had a negative impact on tourism activities. As many as 300 people who were dependent on rafting have lost their jobs,” the businessmen stated.

As per the directions by the district in-charge minister, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy had invited applications from people conducting rafting. After a scrutiny of the applications, the conditional approval has been given to eight people.

Tourist attraction

Rafting is one of the tourist attractions in Kodagu. People who visit Abbey Falls, Irpu Falls, as well as the Harangi and Chiklihole reservoirs, visit Dubare to watch the elephant camp and also to take part in the rafting activities.

The rafting is conducted from July to September every year.

Rafting association vice president C L Vishwa said that the move by the district administration to lift the ban was laudable. He thanked the district in-charge minister for taking measures for growth of tourism in Dubare.

K S Ratish, a tourism businessman from Dubare, said that the local businessmen had been facing financial crises due to a dip in the number of tourists to Dubare.

“The steps taken by the Tourism Department towards reviving Dubare is worth appreciation. With a restart of rafting, the local youth will get jobs and the tourism activities will improve,” he added.

Development work

The Tourism Department has taken up various development work in Dubare.

Work at providing infrastructure near the Dubare elephant camp is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 2.79 crore. Work on the road, parking lot, protective wall and boat shelter is almost complete.

In addition, a concrete road of 1.2-km stretch is being built between Nanjarayapattana Main Road and Dubare camp.