Cong follows ‘goonda’ culture: BJP leaders

BJP leaders on Wednesday charged Congress leaders for creating ruckus in the Legislative Council and alleged that ‘goondaism’ is culture of the Congress party.

He was speaking after inaugurating BJP Backward Classes Morcha state executive in the city. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “The Congress workers, who were trying to disturb peace and harmony in their constituencies, are now into goondaism inside the Council. It is a murder of democracy.”

The Congress MLCs dragged Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council S L Dharmegowda from his chair, creating ruckus, on Tuesday.

The Congress has been projecting BJP as anti-minorities and backward classes. But, Narendra Modi belongs to backward class and BJP made him the Prime Minister. The party elevated the people belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes to higher positions such as the President of India, he said.

Earlier in the day, District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar charged Congress leaders and recommended to expel the MLCs, who created ruckus in the Council.

Somashekar said, “The chair has its own respect and the Congress MLCs have disrespected it by dragging Dharmegowda from the seat. It is a goondaism by the Congress party. The leaders should dismiss the MLCs from the party.”

Taking exception against former chief minister Siddaramaiah, he said, let Siddaramaiah, who talks about legal issues and policies, expel his party members. Was Siddaramaiah unaware about the ‘no confidence motion’ against Chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty, he asked.

Minister of Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary opined that the incident might have occurred due to some confusions.