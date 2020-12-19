Cong initiates steps to strengthen party in Mysuru region

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition party Siddaramaiah has initiated steps to strengthen the Congress in Mysuru region, for the first time since his defeat in the 2018 Assembly poll in Chamundeshwari constituency. Thanks to the Gram Panchayat (GP) elections.

Following Grama Janadhikar Samavesha of party workers of Chamundeshwari constituency, in a private community hall here, on Friday, he chaired a meeting of Congress leaders of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts at a private hotel on Saturday.

An introspection on the defeat of the party candidates, including Siddaramaiah himself, in the 2018 Assembly poll and in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll in Mysuru region, was a part of the meeting. It has to be noted that besides the traditional rival, JD(S), the BJP is also trying to gain a foothold in the region, of late. Thus, strategies to be adopted, to strengthen the party for the 2023 Assembly polls, to face both JD(S) and BJP were discussed.

It has to be noted that Siddaramaiah, now MLA of Badami in Bagalkot district, used to frequently visit Mysuru, his hometown, to attend private engagements. He also had toured villages under Varuna constituency, represented by his son Dr Yathindra. But, he had not taken any step to organise or strengthen the Congress. Former minister H C Mahadevappa, who had stayed away from both Siddaramaiah and the Congress, citing health issues, ex-MP R Dhruvanarayana, MLAs H P Manjunath, Anil Chikkamaadhu and C Puttaranga Shetty, ex-MLAs Vasu and K Venkatesh and party office-bearers attended the meeting.

Earlier, recalling his statements of Friday, that not only the secret pact of the JD(S) and BJP, but also some Congressmen caused his defeat in the Chamundeshwari segment, he clarified that he mentioned of only Congress leaders of the particular segment and did not name any leader.

To a query on a tweet by former CM H D Kumaraswamy, describing him as the father of secret pacts, Siddaramaiah declined to comment. “The world knows, who had formed secret alliances. The JD(S) and the BJP had an understanding in 29 Assembly segments,” he said.