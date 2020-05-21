Congmen not fit to be Opposition leaders: K S Eshwarappa

Congress not fit to be Opposition leaders: Eshwarappa

Ranjith K V
Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa criticised Congress leaders for commenting against the Union government and said that they are not worth to be the Opposition leaders.

Eshwarappa was speaking to reporters after visiting Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swam, here, on Thursday. He said, "Commenting against the ruling party is the only job of the Congress leaders. They have been criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Rs 20 lakh crore special package."

"I will urge the PM to get advise of Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, before announcing any programme. While the whole world is appreciating Modi for his efforts and measures to combat COVID-19, Congress leaders are speaking against him. We do not need a certificate from them,” the minister slammed.

Eshwarappa accused Congress leaders of going against the Indian Constitution and said Congress workers, led by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, staged a protest in front of Vidhana Soudha, without obtaining permission. “Siddaramaiah was chief minister and Shivakumar is Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, but they went against the Constitution," he accused.

When asked about the Amendment to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act, Eshwarappa said, "It is one of the reforms, which will provide adequate choices to farmers to sell their produce at attractive prices, without any barriers. But, the Congress leaders are opposing farmers' interest."

As the gram panchayat elections are postponed, due to COVID-19, the government is thinking of appointing administrative committees, but, Congress leaders are opposition it also, he lamented.

