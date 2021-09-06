Congres single-largest party in Kalaburagi City Corporation polls

The Congress has emerged as a single largest party by winning 27 seats in the house of 55 in Kalaburagi City Corporation polls, the results of which were announced on Monday.

Interestingly, the BJP which contested in 47 wards out of 55, has managed to win in 23 wards. While JD(S) clinched 4 seats, independent candidates won in a ward.

Despite emerging a second largest party, the BJP is dreaming to come to power with the support of JD(S) and one independent. While an independent winner is a rebel BJP candidate, one of the four JD(S) corporators too has his roots in the BJP.

The saffron party will have six more votes of the elected representatives including a MP, two MLAs and three MLCs.

Meanwhile, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board Chairman and Gulbarga South BJP MLA Dattatraya Patil and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur have convened a joint press meet at 5 pm to give details about the results.

On the other hand, the Congress is also trying its best to continue its sway over Kalaburagi City Corporation. KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre is holding talks with the JD(S) corporators. One or two newly elected corporators have jumped to the JD(S) after the Congress denied them ticket to contest for this election.