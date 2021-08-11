Congress files two cases against KSE

District Congress Committee leaders on Wednesday lodged two complaints at Kote police station against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa seeking disciplinary action for his provocative remarks during BJP core committee meeting held in Shivamogga and for using abusive words against Congress leaders in Bengaluru.

In his complaint, Shivamogga District Youth Congress President H P Girish urged the police to book a case against the BJP leader for his provocative remarks during the meeting held on August 8, under Goondas Act at the earliest. Eshwarappa is an elected representative. Police must initiate action against him immediately, he demanded.

State Youth Congress Committee General Secretary M Pravin Kumar demanded in his complaint disciplinary action against Eshwarappa for abusing Congress leaders while criticising them in Bengaluru. His remarks have hurt workers of the Congress party across the state.

Agitation in front of police station

Girish has threatened to launch an agitation in the premises of Kote police station if police fail to register FIR against BJP leader within 24 hours. Video clips involving Eshwarappa's provocative remarks have been given to the police.