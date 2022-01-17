Congress flays rejection of tableu proposals on Narayana Guru, Bose

MLC and District Congress Committee President Harish Kumar and former MLA J R Lobo have condemned the move of the Centre to reject Kerala’s proposed tableau for the Republic Day parade themed on Narayana Guru and West Bengal’s proposed tableau themed on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s contribution in the fight for freedom.

Harish Kumar urged the Centre to clarify on the rejection and review its decision and allow it to present the tableau on Narayana Guru. A memorandum has been submitted to the President of India through the Deputy Commissioner urging the government to review the decision.

Narayana Guru is one of the greatest social reformers of the country and his ideas and preachings are relevant to this day. When lower class people were prevented from entering inside the temples in Kerala, Narayana Guru constructed temples to allow people to enter the temples. The Kudroli Temple in Mangaluru was constructed by him. The decision of the jury to reject the proposal has hurt the followers of Narayana Guru.

He termed the rejection of the proposal themed Narayana Guru as a national insult and urged the Centre to apologise over it.

The Congress had respect for Narayana Guru and the Congress-led state government in Karnataka had announced that Narayana Guru Jayanthi will be celebrated as a government programme and is continued now. As a result of it, Narayana Guru Jayanthi is observed in all the districts and taluks in Karnataka through the government.

Former MLA Lobo said that the tableau on Narayana Guru would have given a message to the society that those who fought for the equality and welfare of downtrodden are remembered throughout.

