Congress has resorted to dirty politics, alleges Suresh Angadi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has alleged that Congress party leaders in Karnataka have resorted to dirty politics by making allegations of corruption against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led government regarding the purchase of equipment to fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Angadi told reporters here on Friday that Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar instead of joining hands with the government have resorted to making allegations of corruption. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have to introspect that Congress has been the mother of corruption and they do not have the moral right to talk about it. It's mean politics during the time of pandemic and Congress leaders should give it away and join hands to resolve grievances of people, Angadi stated.

He further said that all should keep their political affiliations aside and give attention to the health of the people. Acts of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar do not suit them, he added.

The Congress does not have any scope to speak against the BJP. At the centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government and in the state, Yediyurappa-led government have been working towards bringing the pandemic under control, while Congress leaders have resorted to cheap politics, he alleged.

He said, those who set ambulance on fire at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital after the death of a patient were anti-nationals and the act appears to be premeditated.

Police should unearth the deeper conspiracy of the sudden surfacing of the mob that rained stones on the hospital and set the ambulance on fire. "The staff of the hospital need not fear. Law will take its own course," he said.