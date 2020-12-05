Congress has taken GP polls as challenge: Dhruvanarayan

Congress has taken GP polls as challenge: Dhruvanarayan

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 05 2020, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 23:07 ist
The Congress party leaders discuss about Gram Panchayat elections in Mysuru on Saturday. DH PHOTO

Former MP R Dhruvanarayan on Saturday said that Congress party has taken Gram Panchayat polls as a challenge. The party will make efforts to win more seats this time, he said.

Speaking to reporters, after a meeting with the party leaders here, he said, “The Congress has been supporting Panchayat Raj system since from the beginning. The party made most of the central award schemes and programs of the state government to implement through gram panchayats.”

When Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, Congress party introduced several pro-people programmes and also introduced rural development schemes.

Varuna MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said, “The Congress strengthened panchayat system by implementing various schemes through GPs, but BJP is weakening panchayat system,” he commented and claimed that people are outraged as BJP failed to implement the programmes.

MLAs H P Manjunath, C Anil Kumar, MLC R Dharmasena and others were present.

