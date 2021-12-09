Congress leader, former minister S R More passes away

Senior Congress leader and former minister S R More breathed his last at a private hospital in Dharwad early Thursday. He was 82 years.

More was a strong Maratha leader and a four-time MLA.

He was also cooperation minister and Municipal Administration minister in the Bangarappa and Dharam Singh government. During his term as Dharwad district in-charge minister, More had taken up several developmental works and was a popular leader.

Check out DH's latest videos