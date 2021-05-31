Congress leader seeks financial aid to labourers

Congress leader Lawrence D’Souza seeks financial aid to labourers

The family of the labourers who succumbed to Covid-19 should be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, he said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 31 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 00:23 ist
Credit: DH Photo

District Congress Labour Cell president Lawrence D’Souza on  Monday sought financial assistance and other facilities for the labour class.

"All commercial works have come to a halt due to The lockdown. The labourers are in distress. The state government should extend financial assistance and other facilities," he told reporters. 

The family of the labourers who succumbed to Covid-19 should be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. The government should offer free education to their children. A monthly pension of Rs 10,000 should be paid to the labourers for a period of six months, he demanded.

He urged the government to vaccinate labour classes on priority.  The tax collected by the urban local bodies should be waived off for the labourers' families. Financial assistance should be given to drivers and conductors of private buses and teachers of unaided schools. The honorarium for the Anganwadi workers should be hiked. The assistance should be given to beedi workers and also fishermen.

The DK Congress Labour Cell would organise a blood donation camp at Vamanjoor church hall on June 2 at 9 am, he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
labourers

Related videos

What's Brewing

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

 