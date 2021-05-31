Congress leader Lawrence D’Souza seeks financial aid to labourers

District Congress Labour Cell president Lawrence D’Souza on Monday sought financial assistance and other facilities for the labour class.

"All commercial works have come to a halt due to The lockdown. The labourers are in distress. The state government should extend financial assistance and other facilities," he told reporters.

The family of the labourers who succumbed to Covid-19 should be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. The government should offer free education to their children. A monthly pension of Rs 10,000 should be paid to the labourers for a period of six months, he demanded.

He urged the government to vaccinate labour classes on priority. The tax collected by the urban local bodies should be waived off for the labourers' families. Financial assistance should be given to drivers and conductors of private buses and teachers of unaided schools. The honorarium for the Anganwadi workers should be hiked. The assistance should be given to beedi workers and also fishermen.

The DK Congress Labour Cell would organise a blood donation camp at Vamanjoor church hall on June 2 at 9 am, he said.