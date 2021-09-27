Cong leaders keen to embrace BJP: Minister

Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraja stated that some Congress leaders are keen to embrace the BJP and the details of the number of such leaders would become public in the coming days.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said, this is being discussed at state-level and national-level meetings. The Central leaders would take a call on this. He also made it clear that no leader from BJP would embrace Congress. "We are strong in BJP and we would face the next assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai."

Referring to the protest by Congress, he said the protest by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar will make no impact on any one because BJP has the support of people. The results of three city corporation polls-Hubballi-Dharward, Belagavi and Kalaburgi are the evidence for this. "Congress has no other issue to take the government to task. So, Congress leaders are raising price hike issue. People are aware of everything. There was no need for nation-wide bandh," he said.