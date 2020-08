Congress MLC R Prasanna Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a press note issued here on Monday, he said he has no symptoms. But he is under home quarantine following the advice by doctors.

He participated in the party programme held in Bengaluru on July 27. He has asked people who came in contact with him over the last one week to undergo Covid-19 test immediately.