Congress needs ‘Hindu Cell’: Dharmasena

Congress leader MLC R Dharmasena on Sunday opined that even Congress party needs to open a ‘Hindu Cell.’

Speaking during the celebrations of “Quit India Movement”, Dharmasena said that there is a need for a Hindu Cell in the party and suggested to the Congress city unit president, R Murthy, to send a proposal to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and All India Congress Committee.

“There is a need for a change and we need to develop the party for youths. We need to attract every section of people. Congress has provided an opportunity for youths, women, backward classes, minorities and others. The party has made a good contribution towards Ram Mandir issue,” he said.

Despite several pro-people programmes, the party was defeated in the elections. “We are responsible for our defeat and there is a need for a debate over the issue,” he said.