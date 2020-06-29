Congress protests against fuel price hikes in Hubballi

Staging a unique protest by riding bicycles and bullock carts from Chennamma Circle to Bhagat Singh Circle via Basava Vana and Hosur Circle in Hubballi on Monday, Congress workers asked the Union Government to withdraw the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel announced continuously in recent days, and to issue a white paper on petrol and diesel prices.

"Economy has collapsed and poor are in more pathetic condition after Narendra Modi came to power. When crude oil price was $140 at the international rate, petrol price in India was Rs 50. Now, crude oil rate has come down to $40 and petrol and diesel prices in India have crossed Rs 80. Union and State governments are now collecting more than 200% tax on petrol and diesel, and Rs 10,300 crore collected from that is not being refunded for the welfare of people," MLA Prasad Abbayya Lamented, after participating in the bicycle rally.

Mangaluru refinery imports petrol at a rate of Rs 38 per litre to Sri Lanka, but it is above Rs 80 in India. A common family bears around Rs 3,000 extra burden each month, due to continuous hikes in petrol and diesel rates, he added.

MLC Shrinivas Mane doubted that the '56-inch chest' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be fake and 'China-made'.

"Citizens who elected BJP MLAs and MPs are also unhappy with the petrol and diesel issue, but we are raising our voice in favour of them. Modi is giving false statements, and the BJP Central leadership is following a step-motherly attitude towards Karnataka, due to its clash with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, which is why pending GST refunds and funds required for flood management were not released fully," Mane alleged.

Former minister A M Hindasgeri blamed Narendra Modi in the issue of India-China clash, and also charged that the Centre is focusing on petrol and diesel prices, instead of proper management of Covid-19 situation.

Former MP I G Sanadi, Altaf Hallur, Sadananda Danganavar, Anwar Mudhol, Parasmal Jain, Naveed Mulla, and others took part in bicycle and bullock cart rally.