Congress protests against fuel price hikes in Karnataka's Belagavi

Workers and leaders of Congress rural, district and city units staged a demonstration in the premises of the Deputy Commissioners office in Belagavi on Monday demanding the withdrawal of hike in prices of petrol of diesel as commoners were suffering. They raised slogans against the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a pause in the hike of petrol and diesel prices.

Congress workers and leaders staged a rally from the party office near RTO Circle to the Deputy Commissioners office. They displayed placards demanding the government to put an end to the fuel price rally, which has now been hiked 22 times over four weeks. They stated that people have been suffering amid lockdown and increasing prices of fuels is adding to their woes.

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi said that Congress has been protesting against the increase in prices of fuels as the ruling BJP has wronged the people and made mistakes." Oil companies are controlled by the union government and Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, instead of attacking the Congress, should bring this issue to the attention of the central party leaders," he said.

"When he was in Congress, he alleged that the party was his breath, we do not know how he changed so much in six months," Satish Jarikholi also said.

D K Shivakumar taking charge as KPCC president will facilitate the party to bounce back to power in the state, he added

.

Responding to the statement that Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi elected Congress member Yuvraj Kadam as APMC chairman, he said, it was good news.

MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, District President Vinay Navalgatti and other leaders were present.