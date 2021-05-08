Congress seeks White Paper on CM, PM Relief Funds

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) women's wing president B Pushpa Amarnath on Saturday demanded the state and the Union governments to release White Paper on utilisation of funds collected through PM and CM welfare funds for Covid.

In a press conference here, Pushpa said, "The state government has completely failed to tackle Covid-19 second wave. The experts have alerted about the third wave and children will be more affected, as per the professionals. However, the state government is yet to be prepared to handle third wave."

"Crores of rupees have been collected through CM Relief Fund and the government should release White Paper about collected fund and its utilisation," she said.