Congress stages protest against farm laws in Mangaluru

Expressing solidarity with farmers protesting against contentious farm laws in Delhi, the Congress workers of Mangalore South Assembly constituency staged a protest in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru on Monday.

District Congress Committee had decided to hold a protest in all the Assembly constituencies against the Central government, opposing the farm laws that were passed by the government recently.

The protest was held in Mangaluru under the leadership of former MLA J R Lobo and former MLC and AICC secretary Ivan D’Souza.

Addressing the protesters, Ivan D’Souza accused the Centre of failing to understand the woes of the farmers. It is imperative for the farmers to hold the tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi, he said. Any law should be passed after thorough discussions. However, several laws in the recent past are passed through an ordinance, which is against the aspirations of the democracy, he added.

J R Lobo said that the Central government was ignoring the protest of farmers.