Congress to launch health helpline across state: Ex-MP

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Dhruvanarayan said that the BJP-led governments, Union as well as state, have failed in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and the Congress will launch a health helpline across Karnataka, to lend support to Covid-infected persons.

In a press conference here, Dhruvanarayan, also former MP, said, Congress Karnataka In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has directed to open a control room and helpline to ensure health care for Covid patients.

The Congress helpline, to be launched on Saturday, will function from 11 am. As many as 320 doctors have registered with the KPCC Doctors Cell to offer services, he said.

“Last year, during the first wave of Covid, the Congress had launched ‘Aarogya Haasta’, which was a great success. Under the programme, volunteers had visited the houses in their respective locality to instil confidence among the residents. The party will offer services during the second wave too,” he said.

Dhruvanarayan said that the second wave is more severe than the first wave and the death rate is high. “Even though the positivity rate is high, the death rate is less in a few states like Kerala as the governments were prepared to face the second wave. But, Karnataka government failed to take appropriate measures. The government should have diverted all funds to the Health department, to strengthen the facilities,” he said.

He advised the government to intensify the Covid-19 vaccination drive and to administer the vaccines free of cost.

He demanded the government to announce a package for unorganised workers and farmers, as they are under financial crisis. “The workers have no employment. Thus, it has become difficult to lead a life. Even the farmers are facing the same situation. So, the government must support them,” he said.

Dhruvanarayan said, “Chief Minister Yediyurappa is not an able administrator. Except one or two ministers in his Cabinet, nobody is a good administrator.”

Mysuru district (rural) president B J Vijaykumar, city president R Murthy, H A Venkatesh, Shivanna, Manjunath and Girish were present.