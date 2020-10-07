'Cong to organise signature campaign against farm laws'

Congress to organise signature nation-wide campaign against farm laws: Priyank Kharge

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Oct 07 2020, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 17:52 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

MLA Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday said the Congress will organise a signature campaign across the nation against the implementation of three farm laws.

Speaking at a press meet here, he stated the signature campaign will be kick-started from Mandya on October 10 in the state. AICC state In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewal, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and other leaders will take part in it.

As part of the campaign, more than 10 crore signature will be collected across the nation and a delegation of the Congress leaders will meet President of India Ram Nath Kovind on November 14 to urge him to roll back the amendments, the ex-minister informed.

Amendment to the acts will not only affect the peasants but also the agriculture sector. It will also be detrimental to the APMC system, he opined.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Farm Bills
Priyank Kharge
Agriculture
farmers

What's Brewing

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

Stan, the T-Rex skeleton, brings $31.8 mn at Christie's

Stan, the T-Rex skeleton, brings $31.8 mn at Christie's

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

 