Congress to organise signature nation-wide campaign against farm laws: Priyank Kharge

MLA Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday said the Congress will organise a signature campaign across the nation against the implementation of three farm laws.

Speaking at a press meet here, he stated the signature campaign will be kick-started from Mandya on October 10 in the state. AICC state In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewal, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and other leaders will take part in it.

As part of the campaign, more than 10 crore signature will be collected across the nation and a delegation of the Congress leaders will meet President of India Ram Nath Kovind on November 14 to urge him to roll back the amendments, the ex-minister informed.

Amendment to the acts will not only affect the peasants but also the agriculture sector. It will also be detrimental to the APMC system, he opined.