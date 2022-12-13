Congress to release religion-specific manifestos for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress plans to release a religion-specific manifesto in addition to the main manifesto for the entire state ahead of Assembly polls slated for next year.

"Different regions have different problems. To address local issues, there will also be region-specific manifestoes for Coastal Karnataka, Malnad Karnataka, South Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka regions," Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) OBC cell president Madhu Bangarappa said. He is also the vice-chairman of the party's manifesto committee.

Issues related to health, education, farmers, youth, women and other sectors would be covered in the manifesto of the party, he noted.

When asked about the possibility of the manifesto addressing reservation-related demands by Panchamsali, Vokkaliga and other communities, Madhu Bangarappa said, "Reservation is a delicate issue, and it should be ensured that the interests of no community are harmed. A decision would be taken in consultation with the party's senior leaders."

After holding district-level OBC conventions, a mega state-level OBC convention would be organised in February end or March, in which AICC former president Rahul Gandhi will participate. This would be the biggest rally to be held before the elections, and it would be organised in a place which is in the middle of the state, Madhu added.

Congress ticket aspirants from OBC communities would be shortlisted, tickets would be sought for more OBC candidates, and winnable candidates would naturally get the preference, he noted.

He also charged that the BJP government is procuring paddy with additional Rs 500 incentive only in coastal districts, due to the recommendation of minister Kota Sriniva Poojary who consulted only BJP MLAs of that region. "Why is not the same facility available for paddy growers in other regions? This government is encouraging only traders, most of whom are acting like BJP agents," he alleged.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath stated that the party leaders would be urged to have a 'pink manifesto' (manifesto for women) also.

"Among around 85 women who have sought the Congress ticket, 18 are shortlisted, and we will urge the leaders to field more women who have the ability and confidence to win," she added.