Congress wants to keep Covid-19 alive till next Karnataka Assembly polls: K S Eshwarappa

District in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa on Saturday said that the entire society has come together in battle against Covid-19, but Congress leaders in the state have continued to blame the government for political gains.

Speaking to media persons here, he said all MLAs, MLCs, MPs, deputy commissioners, officials of various departments in the state are leaving no stone unturned to reduce cases and deaths. "We have not neglected in this regard. Instead of giving constructive suggestions to the government, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar are blaming the government. They want to keep Covid-19 alive till the next Assembly polls," he alleged.

He said many pharmaceutical companies in Shivamogga district have come forward to purchase oxygen concentrators from their friends in the sector. They have given money to district administration in this regard. But Congress leaders have continued to blame the government.

Referring to Siddaramaiah's objection to the denial of permission for him to conduct video conference meeting with deputy commissioners to gather information on Covid-19, he said the Siddaramaiah-led government had denied permission for him to hold the same meeting to gather information on drought during his tenure as leader of opposition in the legislative council. "I had written a letter to the chief minister then. But there was no response from him. So, is there a different Constitution for Congress and BJP?," he questioned and said all deputy commissioners had told that "the government denied permission for me to hold the meeting as I am leader of opposition."

On the package announced by the government, he said many workers in the unorganised sector are demanding the government to provide financial aid to them as they lost income due to the lockdown. The issue would be discussed in state cabinet meeting slated to be held on May 27. He promised that the government is leaving no stone unturned to lend a helping hand to people who are affected by the lockdown.